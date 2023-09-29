Minister urges officials urged to reach revenue targets

September 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Revenue officials must strive hard to reach targets, said Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy here on Friday.

Speaking at a review meeting of Registrars, he said the district had 26 sub-registrar offices in the two registration districts of Madurai west and Madurai south. For the year 2023-2024, ₹478 crore and ₹571.25 crore had been set as target for Madurai West and Madurai South, respectively. The two registration districts had generated revenue of ₹139.29 crore and ₹141.59 crore, respectively, till date.

Registration Department Inspector General Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and Collector M.S. Sangeetha were present.

