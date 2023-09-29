Forum to hold conference in Madurai tomorrow

September 29, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, a forum that focuses on issues related to higher education, plans to hold its maiden State-level conference in the city on Sunday.

One of the organisers of the federation, R Murali, told media persons here on Friday that resolutions on demands adopted at the conference would be collated and submitted to the Chief Minister.

The conference would be primarily focusing on issues related to part-time teachers and guest lecturers who had been denied a decent pay and service benefits all along. “Many higher educational institutions, including universities, have not filled vacant posts of teaching staff for more than a decade. They manage by appointing faculty members on a temporary basis and engage guest lecturers. Though the temporary staff discharge the duties of permanent staff, they are paid a pittance, Mr. Murali said.

A Jaganathan of the forum said the conference would also discuss irregularities in self-financing colleges. “A committee should be set up by the government to study whether reservation is followed in teachers’ recruitment,” he added.

Lack of a watchdog body for private colleges had led to harassment of the staff and protection of the welfare of students. There must be a system in place to bring these colleges under the purview of the government which should keep tabs on their functioning, he added.