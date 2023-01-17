Dawood Ibrahim lied about divorce, remarried Pakistani woman: Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA

January 17, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Alishah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar, and Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, has made sensational claims before the National Investigation Agency stating that the fugitive underworld gangster has remarried a Pakistani Pathan woman while still being married to his first wife Maizabin.

Alishah laid down the family tree of Dawood Ibrahim and said that the gangster's first wife gets in touch with people through WhatsApp calls.

In a chargesheet filed by the NIA in the terror funding case, the agency has said that Alishah detailed the family tree of Dawood in his statement in which he claimed that the gangster has relocated himself to another location in Pakistan's Karachi.

The NIA had registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides in the terror funding case and had also arrested some people.NIA had received information that Dawood Ibrahim is forming a special team, which can attack big leaders and businessmen in the country. They can spread violence in big cities. During the investigation of this case, the NIA recorded the statement of Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.

According to Alishah's statement, Dawood has four brothers (5 including himself) and four sisters."Dawood Ibrahim has remarried. His second wife is a Pakistani Pathan," Alishah told NIA during the probe.

According to Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim is telling everyone that he has divorced his first wife Maizabin to get married for the second time, but it is not so. Besides this, the address of Dawood Ibrahim has changed. Now he lives in the defence area near Rahim Faki located behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Karachi.Alishah's statement further said that he had met Dawood Ibrahim's wife Maizabin a few months ago in July 2022 in Dubai.

He claimed that he had stayed in the house of Zaitoon Hamid Antulay in Dubai."Dawood's wife Maizabin calls my wife even on festivals, talks to my wife through WhatsApp calls," his statement said.

At present Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh and Mumtaz Rahim Faki along with their families live behind Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Defense Colony, Karachi, Pakistan. According to Alishah Parkar, Dawood Ibrahim does not keep in touch with anyone.According to his statement to the NIA, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's wife's name is Maizabin and has 3 daughters. One is named Marukh (married to Javed Miandad's son Junaid), the other is Mehrin, while the third is Maziya (unmarried) and the son is Mohin Nawaz. Dawood Ibrahim's second wife is a Pakistani Pathan."Dawood Ibrahim shows that he had divorced his first wife, but the fact is it's wrong," the statement said.

Alishah also detailed the information about Dawood's brothers.

The statement said that Sabir Ibrahim Kaskar died during the gang war in Mumbai in 1983-84. His wife's name is Shenaaz. He has 2 children. A son named Shiraz and a daughter Shahziya. Shiraz died in 2020 due to COVID in Pakistan, Shahziya lives in Agripada with her husband Mozzam Khan. Mozzam Khan is an estate agent.