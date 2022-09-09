Should the mother tongue or English be the medium of instruction? | The Hindu Parley podcast

English should be taught effectively not as the medium, but as a second language

S. Poorvaja
September 09, 2022 02:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, there has been a raging debate over the need for children to have their mother tongue as the medium of instruction in schools. While educationists have emphasised the importance of learning in the mother tongue to enhance a child’s learning and overcome glaring inequities, there has been an equally steady demand for English-medium schools in several States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here we discuss why and how the language policy can be reoriented.

Guests: V. Vasanthi Devi, an educationist and former Vice Chancellor of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tamil Nadu; Anita Rampal, Professor and former Dean, Faculty of Education, Delhi University

Host: S. Poorvaja

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the parley article here

You can now find  The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu Parley Podcast
The Hindu Podcasts
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app