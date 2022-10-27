Should governments sell liquor and run lotteries? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently criticised the State government for relying heavily on liquor and lottery to generate revenue. He said the State government was making poor people spend their earnings on lottery tickets and getting them addicted to alcohol.

Should governments sell liquor and run lotteries? Here we discuss the question.

Guests: Nimai Mehta, an economist and statistician at the American University, Washington, D.C.; Jayan Jose Thomas, a professor of economics at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi

Host: Prashanth Perumal

