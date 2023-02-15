HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Invasion of Ukraine – one year on | In Focus podcast

Kanwal Sibal speaks to us about the status of Russia’s geopolitical relations vis-a-vis the West, Europe, China and India, almost a year into the Ukraine conflict.

February 15, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

It will soon be a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, or to use Moscow’s terminology, began a “special military operation” in Ukraine. A thick fog hangs over the progress of the war – information trickling in about the war continues to be unreliable.

Some larger truths, however, are obvious. There are, so far, no victors in this war that has been joined in a proxy manner by NATO and the United States on behalf of Ukraine. Both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers continue to slug it out as hi-tech weapons play a role in the war.

If the European goal behind oil sanctions and price controls was to grind the Russian economy to a halt, then that hasn’t happened. China and India continue to be major consumers of Russian energy as the world awaits a resolution of the war in Ukraine. One year on, what happens to Ukraine and Russia? Can peace breakout between the two countries?

Guest: Kanwal Sibal, former Indian Foreign Secretary and ambassador to Russia.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / unrest, conflicts and war / international relations / diplomacy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.