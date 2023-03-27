HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha in order? | In Focus podcast

Raju Ramachandran speaks to us about Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Surat court verdict against him and how the criminal defamation law in India operates.

March 27, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala on the 24th of March, a day after a Surat court convicted him on criminal defamation charges. Mr. Gandhi was sentenced to a maximum two-year jail term. The decision sent shockwaves through the country’s polity.

A two-year jail term in a criminal case means that a legislator is automatically disqualified on conviction. It would appear that the only relief available to a disqualified legislator is if a superior court not only suspends the sentence but stays the conviction.

So, what of the Surat court judgement? Can someone be convicted merely if he called all persons with the Modi surname thieves? Doesn’t defamation have to be specific to the aggrieved person? Did the Lok Sabha Secretary-General act in haste by issuing disqualification orders to Rahul Gandhi the very next day?

Guest: Raju Ramachandran, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

The Hindu Podcasts / In Focus Podcast / Indian National Congress / politics / democracy / Lok Sabha / Rahul Gandhi / Kerala / Surat / parliament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.