Tiruchi’s Anglo-Indian Railway Institute: a heritage hall full of fond memories

January 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The recent 125th anniversary of the Anglo-Indian Railway Institute in Tiruchi, was a joyous and nostalgia-filled occasion for many. The hall, built in 1897 by the British, was considered the hub of Anglo-Indian social life in the city, especially towards the end of the year, when Christmas and New Year’s revelries would start from December 23 and go on up to January 2.

Hosted by the Anglo-Indian United Christian Association (AIUCA), the December 18, 2022 celebration was also a trip down memory lane for members of the Anglo-Indian community who share a unique bond with the city from India’s colonial past.

“The building is very strong, and in my opinion, it will last another 125 years. For the Anglo-Indian community, the Institute was a symbol of happiness, a place where people and children came and enjoyed themselves. It remains a landmark in their minds, no matter where they are today,” says George Evers, the former Railway clerk who was the master of ceremonies at numerous functions here from the 1960s until 2020.

Built as a staff recreation club in the colonial style with high ceilings, the Institute is enjoying a comeback with an elaborate refurbishment carried out by the Railways authorities. The hall has arched doorways that open out into passages on the side, making it both cool and spacious to accommodate large crowds. The stone floor has hosted many a social function that involved music and dance. A fresh coat of white paint with yellow trim has revived the oldtime charm of the hall..

Evers, 86, was felicitated with a lifetime achievement award for his work as compere at the December function. “I have lost count of the events I emceed here. It was enjoyable, but at the same time, very tiresome also,” he laughs. “But then, we were young, I was in my 30s, so we were able to take it in our stride.”

A diverse population

The meaning of the term Anglo-Indian has been in flux throughout history. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the Government of India Act of 1935 “identified Anglo-Indian as a person whose father or any of whose other male progenitors in the male line is or was of European descent but who is a native of India.” This definition was accepted when the Anglo-Indians were recognised as a minority by the Indian Constitution in 1950.

But over the years, with the growing diaspora and interracial-marriages, the community has become more ethnically diverse than before.

“Though we have mingled with local people, we also carry on our own traditions. Many of us have Dutch or Portuguese roots, and our surnames have been passed down through generations. We were earlier referred to as Euro-Asians. ‘Anglo-Indian’ is a term of convenience,” says Quentin Rozario, 51, who works in an edutech company in Tiruchi, and traces his roots to Goan lineage. He is the vice-president of AIUCA.

There are around 1,500 Anglo-Indians in the city today, though the exact number may be higher, because no official statistics is available. “We are all in touch, even though the younger generation started migrating abroad in the 1950s. The Railway Institute has been the heart and soul of the Anglo-Indian community. This is where we would hold social gatherings and meet other people,” says Rozario.

For Laura D’monte, 64, adapting to the Indian way of life has been a matter of choice. Dressed in a silk sari, with ‘bindi’ and mangalsutra, the former teacher invites visitors into her home in Vannarapettai where ‘kolam’ patterns adorn the threshold and a brass ‘kuthu vilakku’ is getting ready to be lit. “I also have small lamps for Karthigai Deepam. I feel these are wonderful customs to follow from Tamil culture,” she says as she prepares milky masala chai. Laura’s husband, retired Government veterinarian Dr. Howard D’monte, 75, is the secretary of the AIUCA.

Making memories

Like many of the Anglo-Indians in Tiruchi, the D’montes held their wedding reception at the Institute. Black-and-white pictures taken in 1978 show the happy couple walking ceremoniously down the hall, with the arched windows of the landmark standing sentinel.

“I come from a Portuguese family settled in Calicut. There are some customs such as the baptism ceremony, the first holy communion, confirmation, and marriage, that have remained true to our European heritage,” says Dr. Howard.

Christmas and New Year celebrations used to bring many families together, especially in preparing festive dishes. “Hoppers (appam), coconut rice and ball curry, and roast beef were made on special days. The kids would join in to roll out ‘kal-kals’ for frying,” recalls Gail Quentin. “We still get together in our homes to enjoy the Christmas luncheon. Making wine and preparing the fruit cake mix are other enjoyable experiences for families,” she says.

New ground reality

Lack of political representation at the Centre and State has affected the Anglo-Indian community’s minority status, say many activists. “We are only four lakh among 2.74 crore Christians in India. We are a small linguistic minority which is being neglected after the British left,” says A Roy Rozario, founder and president Anglo-Indian Suburban Front, Chennai.

Rozario, who was a guest at the December function, says Tiruchi’s Railway Institute is one of the best maintained halls in Tamil Nadu. “This is a heritage building well worth preserving, and perhaps should be developed further,” he says.

The loss of privileges such as reservations in Government jobs and admission quotas in professional courses has hit Anglo-Indians hard.

“Many of the young people have left the country to look for better prospects abroad. But they face the same struggles as any immigrant in a foreign country,” says Quentin.

Shannon Vassou, president of Anglo-Indian Association’s Tiruchi branch, feels that a more competitive and creative generation is taking shape as a result. “As Anglo-Indians enter the IT industry, the young people in our community are in a position to earn higher salaries than their parents. They enjoy a higher standard of living than the older generation,” he says.

The social consequences of mass migration are still being felt in the community. “We have a high number of Anglo-Indian senior citizens living alone in Tiruchi because their children have settled abroad. But when required, the majority of them have the means to opt for assisted living in old age homes,” says Vassou.

George Evers’ wife Doreen comes from a generation when Anglo-Indian women did not work outside the home. “Anglo-Indian women were expected to get married at a young age, have children, and devote themselves to their family. We would rarely step out of our homes without our husbands,” says the 89-year-old.

But she is glad to see many avenues opening up to female professionals now. “From teaching and nursing, Anglo-Indian women have moved into technology and other sectors. It is wonderful to see their achievements,” she says.

The Institute’s revival has given the community a reason to smile, says George Evers. “The Anglo-Indians have a lasting attachment to the Institute, because those who have gone, long to come back. The first thing they will ask me, is ‘how is the institute?’ ‘what were the dances you held?’ They will never ever forget it, because it brought so much joy.”