Thirukkural with a Twist

December 29, 2022 10:02 am | Updated December 30, 2022 05:29 pm IST

It might not seem too long ago when you were memorizing kurals for exams and struggling to understand the meaning of what Thiruvalluvar had said in his couplets. Worry not! It is not that hard anymore as a local artist brings new life to learning the Thirukkural.

Adhithi Harikumar, a 21-year-old freelance artist and animator, has brought a new way of learning the Thirukkural using her KuralMadeSimple project through minimalistic art. Adhithi, her father Harikumar Ganesan, and her sister Bharathi have created a venture that aims to simplify the Thirukkural and make it comprehensible. The explanations are rendered in a mix of English and Tamil.

The trio attempts to help people understand the eternal Tamil couplets through simple visual-verbal illustrations. As part of the venture, they launched Valluvar’s calendar in 2021 after people became aware of it. The team is now out with calendars for 2023.

“The Thirukkural is still a relevant life manual today. And since many of us have only been used to mugging it up in school, we often miss out on truly understanding its essence. I also believe visual illustrations for every kural will have a lasting impression on the viewer,” said Adhithi when asked about what motivated her to pursue making the calendar.

Adhithi embarked on this project to help bring life to her father’s explanations of the text. “My father is a Tamil savant. He taught and explained all the kurals to me while I was in school. He kept it simple. Given all of this, we decided to launch a brand online where we would explain the verses more thoroughly,” she added.

The calendar has a QR code that redirects a link to KuralMadeSimple’s Instagram page, where Bharathi recites the kural, and Harikumar explains it in simple terms . “KuralMadeSimple is our attempt at comprehending this ancient piece of Tamil literature through simple visual and verbal illustrations,” she said.

You can get your copy for 2023 from https://kuralmadesimple.myinstamojo.com/