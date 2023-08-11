HamberMenu
Motta Maadi Music celebrates Madras month with peppy tunes

Chennai chapter of Motta Maadi Music tour was all about song, dance and a flurry of emotions

August 11, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

Ranu Joardar
Motta Maadi Music band performing at Lady Andal auditorium, Chetpet on Saturday.

Motta Maadi Music band performing at Lady Andal auditorium, Chetpet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

It is said Chennai is a city and Madras is an emotion. To celebrate this, the city immersed itself in Motta Maadi Music’s lyrical renditions recently at Lady Andal auditorium, Chetpet.

The musical evening merged traditional tunes with modern melodies.

Starting from Puducherry on July 1, Tour Thiruvizha played in Tiruchi, Madurai, Bengaluru, Erode and Coimbatore before touching base at Chennai. The stage had the vibe of both traditional Madras and modern Chennai.

Audience enjoying the music concert.

Audience enjoying the music concert. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Peppy numbers like ‘Devuda Devuda’ from Chandramukhi, Thevar Magan’s ‘Inji idupazhagi’, ‘Aala poraan Tamizhan’ from Mersal, ‘Kaatu Kuyil’ from Thalapathi and ‘Aaluma Doluma’ from Vedalam.

In the months ahead, the band will be performing in London, Manchester, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

