A taste of Kolkata in T Nagar

January 25, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Chennai’s Bengal Association hosts the city’s first Poush Mela, celebrating Bengali handicrafts and food.

Ranu Joardar

Bamnia, Purulia, West Bengal , India - December 23rd 2015 : Tribal dancers performing at Chhau Dance festival. It is a very popular Indian tribal martial dance performed at night , colored light, bengali story | Photo Credit: RNMITRA

The Poush Mela is a mirror of the folk art of rural Bengal, first introduced in Santiniketan in 1894. This year, Chennai’s Bengal Association is bringing it to the city.

Poush Mela 2023, which will be held in T Nagar, will feature stalls selling handicrafts such as Kantha, dokra, and Patachitra work.

Bhaskar Bhakta, secretary of The Bengal Association, says the mela offers a peek into Bengal’s cultural heritage. He says they have also invited participants Birbhum and Purulia to sell handicrafts.

Of course, in keeping with tradition, the event will showcase a range of Bengali treats. Try the winter-time indulgence pitha, which are sweet rice flour dumplings, crisp phuchkas and buy winter’s coveted nolen gur here.

Bhakta says, “We have also invited a team from Fulia to make pithas such as patishapta, dhoodhpuli and sarpuriya.”

The key characteristics of any Poush mela include live performances of Bengali folk music.

“We have invited Baul and Bhawai singers from Cooch Behar, as well as Chhau dancers from Purulia. These artistes will be performing every day,” says Bhaskar. Two groups will also perform Bihu dances, representing Assam.

At The Bengal Association, T Nagar, from January 26 to 29, noon 12pm to 10pm.

one of the famous Bengali food during winter season, "pitha-puli" . is made of rice powder,milk and sugar syrup. bengali story | Photo Credit: im a photographer and an artist

nolen gur rosogolla or rasgulla served on plate. brown spongy bengali indian traditional sweet made from cottage cheese and jaggery. winter special delicacy.copy space background. bengali story | Photo Credit: Suparna Hazra

