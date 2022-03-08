Robotic-assisted gynaecological surgeries are getting popular

Women need to focus on their health, says Dr Mayadevi Kurup who introduced robotic-assisted gynaecological surgery in Kerala

The first gynaecologist in Kerala to perform robotic surgery, Dr S Mayadevi Kurup, finds that COVID-19 and the resultant change in lifestyle has contributed to an increase in health issues, especially among women.

The senior consultant - obstetrics and gynaecology at Aster Medcity has observed a spurt in the number of women coming in with reproductive health problems in the last two years.

In 2014 when she first performed robotic assisted ovarian cystectomy, she was treading a completely new road. “Robotic surgeries were relatively new in India and there was scepticism. Though over-all awareness has improved, when it comes to robotic surgeries, some have the misconception that it is a robot that performs the surgery. I have even had patients say that they prefer me to the robot. It is just that the robot holds the instruments, but it is controlled indirectly by the surgeon sitting at the console.”

Robotic surgery for complex cases

Today, she has performed over 125 robotic surgeries including hysterectomies, myomectomies and cancers. “Robotic surgeries work very well in complex cases such as endometriosis, cancers etc as it has great precision. Since the instruments are connected to the robotic arms, there is very little scope for error. They can move in ways that a human wrist cannot,” she says.

Robotic surgeries afford a faster recovery period, involve lesser blood loss and post-operative pain. She performs laparoscopic and open surgeries as well.

She was trained in robotic surgery at the Surgical Intuitive Center, Atlanta, and Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA.

“Younger patients are more open to robotic surgeries now,” says Dr Mayadevi, who is a member of the Robotic Surgeons’ Council of India. She recalls a young woman who came to her with chronic pain because of an ovarian cyst. “When I suggested robotic surgery, she instantly agreed. I, sometimes, show patients how a robotic surgery is performed so that they can make an informed choice. It also helps to quell their doubts.”

Dr S Mayadevi Kurup | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Robotic-assisted surgeries cost more than standard laparoscopic procedures, but with more hospitals acquiring robots, it could become more affordable, she says.

Mayadevi was instrumental in establishing a Centre for Excellence in women’s health in Aster. Despite increased health awareness, women still tend to overlook their own health, she says. “Women are multi-taskers and often take on much more than they need to. Few are able to strike a work-life balance. Regular exercise, maintaining a balanced diet and having a basic discipline is important to stay healthy,” she says.

Undergoing regular cancer screening tests is also of prime importance. Women over 40 years of age should get a mammogram done every year and women over 25 years of age should get a pap smear. Self evaluation of the breasts is also a way to remain aware. “Better awareness will lead to prevention. Cancer detected early can be cured completely,” she says.

How COVID-19 affected women

“Working from home mandated long hours in front of the computer, leading to irregular eating habits and overall lethargy. This sedentary schedule coupled with a lack of exercise contribute to menstrual irregularities and obesity,” she says. Even teenagers, she adds, have been struggling with these issues due to a pandemic-imposed lifestyle.