Health

First case of monkeypox detected in Japan: media

The European Union’s drug watchdog on July 22 recommended for approval the use of a smallpox vaccine to treat monkeypox. | Photo Credit: AFP
Reuters Tokyo July 25, 2022 16:46 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 16:47 IST

Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo, broadcaster NTV reported on July 25 citing an unnamed government source.

The infected person is a man in his 30s living in the capital, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

On July 23, the World Health Organization said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.

The virus spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions.

