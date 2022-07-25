First case of monkeypox detected in Japan: media

Reuters July 25, 2022 16:46 IST

So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa

The European Union’s drug watchdog on July 22 recommended for approval the use of a smallpox vaccine to treat monkeypox. | Photo Credit: AFP

Japan's first case of the monkeypox virus was detected in Tokyo, broadcaster NTV reported on July 25 citing an unnamed government source. The infected person is a man in his 30s living in the capital, the Mainichi newspaper reported. Also Read Explained | All we know about the monkeypox virus outbreak so far On July 23, the World Health Organization said the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year there have been more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa. The virus spreads via close contact and tends to cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions. Watch | What is the monkeypox virus? A video explainer on the moneypox virus. | Video Credit: The Hindu



