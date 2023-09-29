Evaluation of 7,635 BMTC employees at Jayadeva shows over 40% vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases

September 29, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

An analysis of 7,635 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees aged between 45-60 years evaluated at the State-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in the last eleven months has revealed that over 40% of them were vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases. Besides, 5.5% of them had an established heart disease.

The BMTC had in September last year, entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jayadeva Institute to get cardiac evaluation done for all its employees aged above 45.

“We have so far evaluated 7,635 employees in batches of 60 three days every week. The analysis has revealed that 37% of the evaluated employees had diabetes, 40% had high blood pressure, 62% were obese, 30% had high cholesterol levels, and 25% had a history of alcohol consumption. Over 70% of the evaluated employees are non-vegetarians. Smoking history is being underestimated because many are reluctant to reveal this addiction,” institute director C.N. Manjunath told The Hindu on Friday. September 29 is observed as World Heart Day.

For the cardiac evaluation, the employees underwent a master health check-up including ECG, chest X-ray, ECHO, treadmill, blood investigations such as hemogram, Liver Function test, renal function test, lipid profile, and blood sugar test. “Another 2,500 employees are left, and we plan to cover them in the next few months,” Dr. Manjunath said.

Vulnerability

Dr. Manjunath said with nearly 40% of them having diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, the risk of them developing cardiovascular diseases in the future is high. “Mandatory periodic and annual health checks are essential for these employees to ensure early intervention. Proper and early risk factor and lifestyle management is the key to prevent cardiovascular problems,” the doctor said.

Attributing the findings to their stressful lifestyle, the doctor said most of the employees had not got themselves tested before and were surprised by the diagnosis of diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Due to the nature of their work, their stress levels are high. They have no time to exercise, and their eating habits are erratic due to continuous driving, overwork, and night duties. Most of all, they are exposed to pollution all through their work (both from the engine and atmosphere). Air pollution is an emerging risk factor for cardiovascular diseases,” Dr. Manjunath explained.

Employees well-being

Asserting that BMTC had set a trend by caring for its employees, the doctor said the BMTC employees’ health analysis should become a reference study for the government.

“Based on this, the government should take a policy decision to ensure employees aged above 45 years from all departments get an annual health check and cardiac evaluation,” he said.

As the non-communicable disease (NCD) burden is high, there is a need to detect NCDs in early stages for timely intervention. This will help reduce complications in future. “Untreated hypertension leads to heart failure, heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. One should not take it lightly. Besides, stress management and counselling at all workplaces is very essential,” the doctor added.