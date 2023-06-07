ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 | Active cases in the country decrease to 2,831

June 07, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - New Delhi

India’s active COVID-19 cases dipped to 2,831 from 3,001; no fresh fatalities

PTI

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the Health Ministry said. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India has recorded 214 new COVID-19 infections infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Jume 7.

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

