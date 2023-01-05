Chennai Park Hyatt’s Flying Elephant gets a chic face-lift and an exciting new menu

January 05, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Watch | Chennai Park Hyatt’s Flying Elephant gets a chic face-lift

Just like many hotels in the city, Park Hyatt’s Flying Elephant also closed its doors for the pandemic. But unlike the rest, it did not reopen until late last year. Under the wraps, the iconic restaurant has had a face-lift, a refreshing new menu and is ready to entertain Chennai.

Structurally, it reminds us of the same Flying Elephant that opened a decade ago. But the new avatar in blue-grey, beige and rust upholstery, brown leather and golden yellow lighting is bold, chic and inviting. The comfortable couches give a loungey-vibe with enough space around for those who like to spend time on their feet. There are also some pockets of seclusion for those who want to enjoy their drink in peace.

The first floor, with live kitchens and a dessert bar, is for dining. There is also a private dining area on the third floor. There is a fully equipped bar on the ground floor and a mini bar on every floor. A trolley bar has also been set up to make signature cocktails at the table.

“We understood that making a connection is very important when we are serving guests. When we make a drink or dish on the table, the guests see where the food comes from, who makes it, remember that experience and come back for more,” says executive chef Balaji Natarajan.

Ashwagandha and Indian Borage in cocktails? We try the Green martini which was made at the table, crowned by an incense-infused bubble. With the drop of a mint leaf, the bubble pops. The vodka-based drink with Indian Borage, kaffir lime and mint, is sweetened with palm sugar and is refreshing.

The whipped burrata recommended by the chef is whipped until it transforms into a fluffy cream cheese and is speckled with orange zest. The cheese is smeared on a piece of rustic bread, with cherry tomatoes, herb oil and aged balsamic caviar.

The salmon pani puri also photographs well. What was supposed to have been simple ceviche went into the puri, along with raw mango relish and a Thai tamarind broth..

“Inspiration for the menu mainly came from my travels. ,” says chef Balaji.

He says that the burrata butter chicken is also a risk that paid off. It is tandoori chicken tikka, in a smooth spiced tomato gravy, laced with burrata. These gravies are best eaten with varquie naan — a layered naan sprinkled with onion seed and fresh coriander.

For dessert, vanilla softies appear with every order and offer a hint of nostalgia. The apple crumble is also delightful. Caramelised apple, pecans, raisins, butter crumble and crème brûlée are encased in a buttery pastry crust served with a bourbon flambé and a cup of vanilla soft serve.

Park Hyatt is located at 39, Sardar Patel Rd, near Raj Bhavan, Little Mount, Guindy

Meal for two costs ₹4,000 without beverages