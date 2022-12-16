A Kabuli pilaf to warm the heart in Delhi

December 16, 2022 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST

The whiff of aromatic chicken soup and the sight of fat rotis caught me unawares in busy Lajpat Nagar lanes. I asked a few questions, and discovered that I was in a mini Afghanistan. And I found not just chicken soup bubbling away there, but a line of restaurants serving various kinds of Afghani food, prepared by refugees living in India.

Delhi’s open doors are among the nicest aspects of the city. Migrants from across India — and beyond its borders — have made the city their home. And you get food from various parts of Asia in the city — from Afghanistan and Iran, to Burma and Tibet.

That’s not surprising, for the city as we know it now grew on the strength of refugees. Some of us may remember what was once a memorable characteristic of Delhi — the sanjha chulha. In parts of the city, rotis were not prepared at home, but in makeshift tandoor outfits run by people from Punjab. We would go there with balls of kneaded dough, which would be rolled out and baked in the tandoor for a few paise.

I was reminded of the contribution of refugees to Delhi’s cuisine a few days ago when I ordered in a few Afghan dishes from a restaurant called Mazaar in Lajpat Nagar. The weather is turning, so I asked for a bowl of chicken soup. Then, of course, I had to have their mantus — a dumpling-like dish. We asked for chicken yakhni, burani banjan (eggplant), Kabuli Uzbeki and rotis, and paid Rs 1,238.

The soup was gelatinous, like a broth, and full of chicken shreds that nourished the body and heart. The mantus were filled with chopped meat and onions and topped with a yoghurt and dal sauce. I helped myself to the Kabuli Uzbeki. It was a satisfying dish of meat covered with long-grained rice, and peppered with carrots and raisins, which gave it a deliciously sweet touch. The yakhni was somewhat like a bland stew, flavoured with chunks of potatoes and carrots. What I liked most was the eggplant dish, which had been tempered with garlic, topped with cream sauce, and flavoured with mint.

Over the years, quite a few Afghan eateries have come up in the city, while a few restaurants have added Afghan dishes to their menus. Some years ago, DEL at the Roseate had organised an Afghan food festival featuring dishes such as yakhni murgh, mantu and Kabuli pilaf.

Earlier still — in 2015 — seven Afghani women living in Delhi came together and, with the help of an NGO, set up a catering service called Ilham. It was shut during the COVID-19 epidemic, but has now reopened. Khatera, one of the founders of the outfit and among the three still in India, says that their Kabuli pilaf and mantus are hot favourites.

The food, cooked in their kitchens, was on sale at the recent Jashn-e-Rekhta festival in the Capital. “People like the taste of Afghani food,” she says. “And many told us they missed us.”

The cuisine, influenced by Iran, central Asia and India, gets its aroma from the spices that you’d find in an Indian kitchen — from cumin and cardamom to mint and peppercorn. Afghanistan food is not for those who like their food very spicy, but the flavours are warm and familiar. As I dug into the Kabuli pilaf, the fragrant whiff reminded me of Tagore’s kabuliwallah and his big jhola of nuts and spices. And the return of Ilham, I thought, underlined hope. That, after all, is what Ilham stands for.