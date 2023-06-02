Mutilated body of woman found

June 02, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The mutilated body of a woman was found in the Janatha colony near Bannerghatta on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Geetha, aged around 52, a resident of the colony.

Police found the decomposed body without a head in the morning. The local residents noticed foul smell, and later found the body of a woman lying in the compound of a house.

The Bannerghatta police rushed to the spot with the family members of Geetha, who identified the body. Police suspect that the assailants were known to her. The police said some neighbours had vacated the house and their phones were not reachable.

According to the police Geetha was working as housekeeping staff in an IT company and was living alone after her husband died a few years ago. Her two daughters are married and living separately.

The family has informed police that valuables in the house are intact. But the jewellery she wore were missing .