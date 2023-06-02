Gang arrested for robbing woman

June 02, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Bengaluru

A gang of four habitual offenders involved in robbing a 29-year-old home-maker were arrested by the Subramanyapura police on Thursday

The accused had confronted Gayathri from Ittumadu; she had come from Chittoor along with her two minor children and was waiting at the bus stop for her husband to pick her up around 12 pm on May 17.

The accused confronted and threatened her with a dagger, robbed two gold chains weighing 35 grams from her, and escaped.

The police with the help of CCTV cameras identify the accused as Gagan Tyagu, 22, Umesh Motte, 22, Anand Narasimha, 19, Vishal Ravikumar, 19, and arrested them. Due to their arrest the police have solved three cases, and recovered valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh.

The accused were also involved in three more cases in and around Shivamogga district, and have been taken into custody for further investigations.

