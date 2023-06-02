CCB arrests two, recovers 6.5 kg of ambergris

June 02, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

About 6.5 kg of ambergris worth several crores was recovered from two people by the Central Crime Branch officials on Thursday.

The accused were caught red-handed while they were waiting to deliver the package to their clients, and a team of officials based on a tip, raided the place in V.V. Puram and arrested the accused .

An initial probe revealed that the duo were fishermen by profession, and collected the banned item with a plan to sell and make quick money. However, the police suspect that they are part of the racket, and are probing further to ascertain their network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused have been booked under Protection of Wildlife Act, in V.V. Puram police station, and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.