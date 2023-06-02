HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCB arrests two, recovers 6.5 kg of ambergris

June 02, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

About 6.5 kg of ambergris worth several crores was recovered from two people by the Central Crime Branch officials on Thursday.

The accused were caught red-handed while they were waiting to deliver the package to their clients, and a team of officials based on a tip, raided the place in V.V. Puram and arrested the accused .

An initial probe revealed that the duo were fishermen by profession, and collected the banned item with a plan to sell and make quick money. However, the police suspect that they are part of the racket, and are probing further to ascertain their network.

The accused have been booked under Protection of Wildlife Act, in V.V. Puram police station, and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.