Fragments and the Tiger

August 11, 2022 09:43 IST

Nikhila Kesavan’s Dear Omana and Komaligal by Theatre Akku are a part of the maiden Mithran Theatre Festival paying tribute to the thespian who shaped Chennai’s English theatre

This week, August 9 to be particular, marks 12 years since the passing of Mithran Devanesan, a noted personality in Chennai’s English theatre space.

Having spent over 35 years in the field, Mithran had directed over 150 plays, and was involved in at least 350 productions. But for B Charles, who runs Chennai Art Theatre, it was Mithran’s humanitarian side that touched him. “Mithran was the first person who showed us that there is an entertainment form called theatre. However, beyond theatre, he has also contributed to many humanitarian activities as a part of The Mithran Foundation he had set up. His epitaph reads ‘Humanitarian and Theatre director’,” says Charles, who will launch the maiden Mithran Theatre Festival in Chennai on August 13. Through the Foundation, he explains, Mithran set up free tuition centres for children in villages that lacked electricity, schools and other basic amenities.

Charles adds, “Mithran is the reason for whatever we have been achieving in the field of theatre, and many look up to him as their mentor. Through this festival, I would like to represent them all. It’s my way of showing gratitude to him.”

Kickstarting this Saturday, the festival’s line-up comprises plays such as Fragments and the Tiger by Michael Muthu, The Train Driver by Athol Fugard (Gnataks Production), Komaligal by Theatre Akku, and a play by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, adapted and directed by Nikhila Kesavan for Dear Omana. “We also have plays scheduled for the month-end (August 26 and 27. The line-up will include What she said: Six voices from the Ramayana by Gowri Ramnarayan as well,” says Charles, adding that the team has been working on curating the fest for the past six months.

Komaligal

Discussing Komaligal, Charles explains how it highlights the interconnections between our society today and gender inequality. “It looks at how intersectional abuse is an outcome of our stagnant cultural attitudes and inhuman practices such as caste and class discrimination,” he says, adding, “This play tries to bring into light the sexual oppression faced by women across social, cultural and demographic backgrounds through a compilation of stories that belong to each one of us.”

As for Dear Omana, the satirical play unfolds as letters exchanged between struggling writer Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, and a bestselling author Omana Banerjee.

Plays aside, the event also comprises an exhibition that will showcase Mithran’s key works, photos from his life journey, and a documentary.

The festival will be held from August 13 onwards at Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet. Tickets at ₹ 300 are on bookmyshow.com