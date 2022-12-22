Making a statement with the dance dress

December 22, 2022 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

“Wearing costumes specially designed for you is part of your journey as a soloist,” says senior dancer Priyadarsini Govind. “Like we select compositions and plan our repertoire, wearing colours and textures you are comfortable with is equally important. It contributes to your persona as an artiste.”

The Bharatanatyam costume, like the dance, has become an important personal statement. But perhaps it always was.

During the independence movement and in a newly freed nation, educated Indians redefined their image of India. The glorious past was one of the inspirations, a past beyond the more accessible history tainted by wars, falling monarchies and centuries of colonial rule. This was also when Bharatanatyam gained popularity among prosperous communities that had never considered dance before. A combination of social stigma and legislation removed it from the temples, and in the process, also from the hands of the hereditary artistes.

Thus, in the early 20th century, when Rukmini Devi Arundale made waves as the first woman from a privileged background to perform Bharatanatyam and established her institution Kalakshetra — actions whose ripples across history have earned her devotees and detractors in equal measure — she designed costumes that took her audiences out of their present and into a time before time, as it were. Her designs were rooted in a cultivated aesthetic sensibility and a firm concept of how to interpret Indian thought for modern times.

Veteran Bharatanatyam guru Sarada Hoffman, who as a child watched Rukmini Devi’s first performance (and soon joined Kalakshetra, learning Bharatanatyam initially from Chokkalingam Pillai), notes that Rukmini Devi based her designs on Chola bronzes. Naturally, she appeared like a goddess to audiences.

Kamalini Dutt, former director, Doordarshan Archives, while noting the “apsara-like blouses with little wings on the shoulders,” also associates those costumes with the ‘deepa kanyas’ of temples, particularly Thiruvananthapuram’s Padmanabhaswamy temple. She describes the statue with legs sculpted as if wound closely with fabric, and with pleats falling from waist to knees like the now common Bharatanatyam fan.

In a similar vein, veteran dancer and researcher Padma Subrahmanyam says of her costume for the title role in her production ‘Meenakshi Kalyanam’, “I copied the design from the famous panel in the Madurai temple. I copied the hairstyle too.”

Kamalini, also a choreographer and a guru, adds, “Rukmini Devi must have been inspired by ballet too, because the costumes were meant to support the dance, in the sense that the beauty of the dance and the contours of the body should be supported by the costume.”

As a teenager, Sarada performed in a nine-yard sari. Lalitha (Shastri) had also joined by then, and they may have looked good but, “we were having a very uncomfortable time, to be honest”.

When in 1944, Rukmini Devi produced ‘Kutrala Kuravanji’, playing Vasantavalli while Sarada and her fellow students were sakhis, the voluminous nine yards loomed again, this time Madurai cotton, made heavier with gold stencil work painted by the students.

So Sarada, in charge of costumes, cut the sari into two and made one part into a wide pyjama. The rest of the sari was pleated and tucked into it. Since the pyjama had the same border, the effect was of an unstitched nine-yard sari draped through the legs, with the pallu taken round the waist and hanging down. This pattern was retained by Kalakshetra for ‘Kutrala Kuravanji’ even after the institution could afford actual woven saris.

Being slim proved useful to the young Padma, who since her arangetram in 1956 utilised the services of the famous Chennai tailor Ayalu.

“My father designed something like a wraparound with a step fan,” she explains, and she wore three at once. “I could quickly, before even the theermanam was over, remove the top wraparound and come in another colour costume, keeping the davani and blouse common.”

She also used beads and feathers when dancing the kurathi in a Bharatanatyam margam. “Those days, only in dramas the used to have such costumes. In Bharatanatyam programmes, even for the kurathi they used to have talaisaman and all the jewels of the nayika.”

Mentioning the importance of aharya abhinaya (costuming, ornamentation and sets) in the fourfold art of abhinaya according to the Natya Shastra, Padma recalls finding herself a trendsetter in this department. Once, her longtime makeup artist Gopal, while doing her makeup for Meenakshi, gave her a double line of eyeliner. “That became a sort of Padma Subrahmanyam stamp,” she says. Makeup artists in Bengaluru would ask clients whether they wanted their eyes drawn in the “Padma style”. From that teenage experience, the double-liner has remained with her.

Since the hereditary dancers usually wore a full sari with a pyjama underneath for ease of movement, it was Rukmini Devi who introduced the cut and tailored costume, goes the general consensus. Its convenience won over the large majority of performers for several decades. These costumes consist of four to five pieces — a snap to put on but elaborate in appearance. Even as non-hereditary dancers revelled in the heavily gilded apsara or goddess look, the legendary Balasaraswati was content with the simply draped sari and minimal accessories, providing a foil to the richness of her abhinaya.

Today, as people invest progressively less time in learning and watching Bharatanatyam or any other concert art, the length of performances has also shrunk, and minimalism in costuming has taken new forms.

Heavy Kanjeevaram silks are no longer de rigueur. Many artistes don translucent saris as dhotis that reveal the dancer’s agile lines even as the pallu flows and blows, playing with light and form. Meanwhile, a dancer’s arm may be tattooed in the spot a bejewelled ‘vanki’ would have been tied some 20 years ago.

As Bharatanatyam continues its journey in the 21st century, the trend of personalised costume statements only grow stronger, leading to the entry of contemporary designers as opposed to the traditional master tailors.

Among the best-known designers is NID alumna, Sandhya Raman, whose creations combining her zeal for India’s handloom heritage with the movement demands of the dance and occasional contemporary twist — are worn by leading artistes.

Dancers don’t seem to need the old goddess look anymore. The occasional black bodysuit replaces a zari blouse, instagram reels feature adavus in denims, and yes, there is the all-India salwar kameez. With definitions of stage and audience no longer fixed, aharya abhinaya reflects the changing times.