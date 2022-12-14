Feel the music

December 14, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

As the lights went out at Seasons, at Sathyam Cinemas, there was a crackling of cellophane — each one in the audience was taking out eye masks and blind folding themselves. A thick silence fell afterwards. The hall was pitch dark and the movie screen was blank. Instead, there was a drumkit, a piano, and three blindfolded musicians.

The blindfolded pianist, Anil Srinivasan, for whom music is more eloquent than words, addressed the audience.

“Today‘s concert is to benefit the visually challenged women of Gnanadharshan,” (Gnanadharshan is a home for visually challenged women in Chennai) he echoed unassumingly. The talented pianist added that the programme is in its fifth year and is an effort to raise funds for the visually challenged. “This is a collective, joint experience of joy!“ he exclaimed.

The event, Concert in the Dark, is Anil Srinivasan’s brainchild. He plans to make it international in the coming year. The proceeds will go towards charity.

In this case, closed eyes were the celluloid and the dialogues were the music that followed — notes that ebbed with lyricism, pain, happiness, and floaty tunes.

About his fellow musicians, Naveen Napier and Krishna Kishor, Anil remarked that they were the original instrumentalists behind some of the songs that would be played at the event.

Hindi, Tamil, and English numbers left the audience humming, singing and clapping to the towering presence of music. As the concert came to a close, three girls from Gnanadharshan sang a song for the audience, a song that raged with quiet courage.

