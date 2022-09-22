Singer Nkhil D’souza with Easy Wanderlings’ members Sanyanth Naroth and Pratika Gopinath. | Photo Credit: Malay Vadalkar

When the world is under lockdown and feelings that are unconfronted start to rise, what does one do? Make music.

That is the essence of Pune-based indie band Easy Wanderlings’ new single ‘Mayflower’. The track explores the idea of jealousy that arises from watching others move forward.

Speaking over a Zoom call, the band’s vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Sanyanth Naroth says, “Over the past three years, things had lined up for the band. We had played at all the big venues in India. We were going to the US to play at festivals. But once the lockdown was announced and everything was cancelled, we started plateauing. We were wondering how to get out.”

And this feeling turned into their new single from their upcoming EP, Caught in a Parade. Two songs from the EP, which features five songs in total, were released in 2021.

Collaborating with Mumbai-based singer Nikhil D’souza on the single, the band had contemplated many voices for the song before zeroing in on him. “Nikhil brings a clean sound to the track which really lifted it,” says Sanyanth adding that Nikhil was one of the top artistes on their wish-list. Other artistes they wish to collaborate with include Parekh & Singh, AR Rahman and Sanjeev Thomas.

Sharad Rao, the band’s guitarist, says their creative process has changed since the lockdown. “Previously, Sanyanth would write the lyrics and discuss with each of us on what worked and didn’t. Now, everything is over Zoom calls. We couldn’t jam and figure it out. We had to record our bits separately as we were based in various cities.”

Kicking off their Caught in a Parade tour from Chennai, the band is excited to play live shows again.

“There are few options in India to host bands with a large space. There’s National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai but when you move down south the options dwindle further. At bars, they push for covers as that attracts crowds so it is key to know where your sound will be appreciated,” says Sanyanth.

The band Easy Wanderlings. | Photo Credit: Malay Vadalkar

The band feels that the indie scene in India is looking up. Singer Prateek Kuhad for instance, has been in the industry for 12 years and now, his concert tickets are selling fast and at competitive rates. Budgets have increased and indie music turning up on OTT platforms has helped gain attention, according to Sanyanth.

When asked if they have any plans to sign onto a label, Sharad says, “Signing on to a label has never been a big thing in India. Music is always coming out.”

Easy Wanderling’s second EP will see them experiment with new genres. “We have gone out of our comfort zone of soul and pop sound to a peppier beat in a to-be-released track. We are quite excited to see how it is received by the audience,” Sanyanth adds.

Easy Wanderlings will be playing at Barracuda Brew on September 22 at 8:30 p.m. Caught in a Parade will release on October 7.