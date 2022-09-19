The 27-track album features 51 artistes from across the globe

Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory may have been obsessed with Stephen Hawking, but he could not compose music for him. However, Chennai-based Ankith Gupta has done just that. And no, he is not a theoretical physicist.

The 18-year-old is a music composer and his latest album Time Machine takes inspiration from Stephen Hawking’s quantum science. “ Big Bang Theory introduced me to Stephen Hawking. When I read more about him and specifically about the Time Travellers Party, I knew I had to make it into music,” says Ankith.

In 2009, Hawking hosted a Time Travellers Party, for which he sent out the invites the day after. And as you know already, nobody showed up. In the documentary Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking he had said, "Copies of it (the invitation) will survive in one form or another for many thousands of years."

This inspired Ankith to take the concept and convert it into music. He listened to about 500 songs from the 1980s to 2021 to create his album. "I wanted the listeners to be able to travel back in time with music," adds Ankith. The album which released in August is distributed by music platform, Majja.

The album art of Ankith Gupta’s latest, Time Machine. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The album intro also features Stephen Hawking's speech about the party, set to music by Ankith and Malayalam rapper Deon. "This album is sort of my invite for a time travellers party," Ankith grins.

The 27-track album featuring 51 artistes from across the globe uses sampling which is the foundation of hip-hop. “I take an element from an already existing song to produce my song. In ‘Aaja Sanam’, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey, I used one of the vocals from the main song for my track and in ‘Sowkiyamma Kanne’ from the movie Sangamam and my song ‘Kan’, I used the first 10 seconds of ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ from Anpadh,” Ankith explains.

The Eureka moment for him however came in 2021 when he was travelling in his car and the song ‘Po Nee Po’ from 3 came on and a segment of it sparked the process for the album.

But shortlisting artistes who would be suitable for every track was a task. “I don’t want to miss out on working with any artist so I made a database of artistes from around the world. And when the time came, I just opened my spreadsheet and chose,” says Ankith adding that currently, the spreadsheet has close to 400 artistes.

The album which is the product of a year’s work features artistes and rappers from across the country such as A-Gan, Joshua Kirubagaran, Kainto, VAR!N, SKIVINNE, Mad Mic and others.

The hip hop artiste had previously released 7500, a song which featured 14 languages and 12 artistes. In Time Machine too, he has brought in various languages. The song ‘Red Light Green Light’ which features six Bangladeshi singers, has been the most exciting to work on because there is a difference in music in every language. The way drums work in Hindi would be completely different compared to Tamil. To make the song sound full in Bangla was exciting,” says Ankith.

When asked which song was the toughest to produce, he says ‘Hazy’, which moves between three genres. Creating a smooth transition from one genre to another was a task, he admits. Ankith’s mantra has been simple, “Make creative things that no one else will. Stand out from the crowd.”

In the three years since his first release, Ankith has grown. Even as the pandemic set in, Ankith says music now reflects a shift in perspective. "Artistes now seek a deeper meaning with the songs they produce. It has changed globally."

Closer home, he says Chennai’s hip hop scene has evolved. “Chennai’s scene is rich. It’s just that people are yet to discover these artistes. Proper resources are required to discover them.”