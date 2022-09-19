‘The Poetic Cosmos of Sudeep Sen’: A treat for Poetry lovers in Hyderabad

This literary event laced will witness with soulful poetry, music and interaction will also see the launch of ‘Converse: Contemporary English Poetry by Indians edited by Sudeep Sen’ will also be released on September 20

Special Correspondent
September 19, 2022 14:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudeep Sen | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Poetry events are few and far between in Hyderabad. So there is much to cheer when an evening of poetry and book release of a collection of poems is announced. The event, ‘The Poetic Cosmos of Sudeep Sen’ promises an evening of laughter and tears and a ticket to a whole new world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen’s Hyderabad sojourn starts on September 19 as he interacts with audiences at Osmania University (10.30am) and Our Scared Space (6pm). On September 20, at 4pm in Lamakaan, Sen will participate in a talk with city-based academic and poet, Jhilam Chattaraj on poetry and the craft of writing. Sen will also read from his works in English and Bengali and painter Uma Makala will launch the book Converse: Contemporary English Poetry by Indians Edited by Sudeep Sen,’ (Pippa Rann Books, UK ). The talk will begin with a dance video on Sen’s poetry by Aditi Mangaldas.

Book cover | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sharing his experience as an editor of the book of poems, Sen says, “It was intense and energising — over 15,000 pages of poetry was submitted.” Converse..., as the jacket blurb states, is an “authoritative, intellectually rigorous, judiciously representative — a wide-ranging anthology — an updated, international map of the best of English-language poetry by Indians. Commissioned by Pippa Rann Books (UK) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Converse... showcases the best of the varied, vibrant, rich, and exciting ‘living’ poets from India and from the Indian diaspora who write in English.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a career spanning 35 years, Sen has produced more than 30 volumes of poetry and translations including one on climate change, Anthropocene (Pippa Rann Books), and S udeep Sen: A Critical Study. Short films — Silence: a triptych. Prayer Flag and Crossing the Lines of Desire as well as songs based on his poems will be shown at the event.

Sen’s literary connection with Hyderabad stems from his meetings with poet Shiv K. Kumar and literary personality Girish Karnad at conferences, and as a judge for Hyderabad-based literary/poetry competitions. He says, “This coming back here to celebrate the publication of these two new books completes a lovely literary arc.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app