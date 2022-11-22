  • Rajaraja Chola: King of Kings (Aleph) by Kamini Dandapani explores the man behind the larger-than-life image of Rajaraja Chola and the milieu in which he reigned. He became king in 985 CE and the Chola empire reached its zenith during that time. 
  • In  Who Moved My Vote? (Westland Books), Yugank Goyal and Arun Kumar Kaushik dig through electoral data from national and State elections to demonstrate how the system creates leakages in the mandates it returns, and why the whole apparatus needs radical reform. 
  • The Pulitzer Prize–winning author of  The Road returns with the first of a two-volume novel:  The Passenger(Alfred A. Knopf) is the story of a salvage diver, Bobby Western, haunted by loss, afraid of the watery deep, pursued for a conspiracy beyond his understanding, and longing for a death he cannot reconcile with God.  
  • Black River (Context) by Nilanjana Roy revolves around a crime in a society in the throes of change, caught between class, religion and caste divide. It is framed as a police procedural and a quest for justice, and in that pursuit, Roy also profiles ordinary people who often carry out extraordinary deeds against all odds.  