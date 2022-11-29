  • The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-Day Turnaround (Rupa) by T.N. Manoharan and V. Pattabhi Ram is an insider’s account of the 100 days that followed the confession of B. Ramalinga Raju, chairman of Satyam Computers, that the books of the company had been fixed for years. The government stepped in, and Manoharan was part of that team.
  •  In  Highway to Swades (HarperCollins), Bhairavi Jani writes about her discovery of India in 2014, when she travelled across the country to find out what connects a diverse nation. She discovered 12 “superpowers” and writes a chapter on each. For example, in ‘Power of Enterprise’, she explores values that connect street vendors and tech entrepreneurs of Bengaluru. 
  • Arjavam (Red River) by Geetha Ravichandran draws upon her personal stories to weave a symphony of life itself through poetry. Divided into four parts, the poems touch upon nearly every human emotion and experience.  
  • The third book in ‘The Mahabharata Quest’ series combines science with history and mythology to produce a thriller.  The Khandavprastha Conspiracy (Westland) by Christopher C. Doyle has humanity racing against time to solve a mystery and save themselves from a deadly disease. 