  • In  Speeding up Sport: Technology and the Indian Premier League (Oxford University Press),   Vidya Subramanian argues that the phenomenal growth of the Indian Premier League has also been dependent on the parallel evolution of information and technology systems. Subramanian studies how the sport has evolved, and also how technology has affected the way it is viewed.
  • There are many challenges facing business corporations today. The world is still recovering from the pandemic, and there are economic, technological and competitive disruptions.  The Company We Keep (Penguin) by Divya Khanna is a market research-based exploration of Indian corporate culture, highlighting individual stories, pressures of the job and opportunities.  
  • Sonora Jha’s  The Laughter (Hamish Hamilton), is the story of a senior college professor in the U.S. who finds himself on shaky ground after the arrival of a charming colleague, a Pakistani Muslim. She forces him to reconsider every assumption he’s ever made in this evocative portrayal of white rage and male privilege. 
  • A Death in Tokyo (Hachette India) is the latest instalment from the master crime writer, Keigo Higashimo. In it, Tokyo police detective Kyoichiro Kaga finds himself going down dark roads and back in time to uncover the mystery behind a very public murder on a bridge and an unwitting prime suspect. 