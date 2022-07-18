Agriculture department officer comes up with book on native flowers in peril

Work also incorporates poems, stories to describe each flower

Musician, composer and lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri releasing the book Kalamozhiyunna Naatupookkal at his house in Thiruvannur. Author of the book Lekha Kakkanattu, poet P.K. Gopi and environmental activist T. Shobheendran are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work also incorporates poems, stories to describe each flower

Explaining the origin and features of about 60 varieties of native flowering plants, an Assistant Director from the Department of Agriculture has come up with a research-based work titled Kalamozhiyunna Naatupookkal (Native flowers in peril).

The book authored by Lekha Kakkanattu and published by the State Institute of Languages incorporates a number of poems and stories as well to describe each flower and create a fusion effect on the reader.

“This is basically an introduction to our native flowering plants that are on the verge of extinction. I have classified them into six groups for better understanding and reading,” says the writer from Koduvally who has bagged several awards for her creative contributions to the agriculture sector. She feels that each native flower is unique for varied reasons and that it should be explained well with related stories for the future generations.

Going beyond a causal narrative, the writer says that her work explains in detail the historical, cultural, religious, and medicinal values and the importance of each flower. References in music and literature too have been mentioned in the work to maintain the “fusion effect” throughout the reading, she added.

The book was released by lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri at his house in Thiruvannur last week by handing over the first copy to environmental activist T. Shobheendran. Poet P.K. Gopi and composer Kaithapram Deepankuran were present among others at the event, which was organised near a garden of native flowers.