Chef Damu to launch Lockdown Cookbook at Car Free Sundays The Hindu Bureau ADVERTISEMENT Celebrity Chef Damu will launch the book Lockdown Cookbook powered by The Hindu MetroPlus at this week’s Car Free Sundays programme on Elliot’s Beach at 7.30 a.m. The book brings together meals of varied kinds, from family recipes to inventive treats, illustrating how easy it is to create meals that focus on good health without compromising on taste. ADVERTISEMENT

