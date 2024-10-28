Checking pollution levels through hyperlocal data

Once in six months, SRM Institute of Science and Technology at Kattankulathur has the ambient air quality on the campus tested by a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited laboratory. High volume samplers are brought from the lab and kept at different locations on the sprawling campus for an entire day to capture dust particles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The filters inside capture the particles, the devices are then taken to the lab for study. The report gives us data about the concentration of particles under various parameters,” says Blessy A., assistant maintenance engineer, Environmental Management System, SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

The campus also has a micro pulse lidar (MPL) that provides everyday reading in Kattankulathur, but this data does not provide a comprehensive and specific information about the pollution. It only tells whether air over the neighbourhood is clear, polluted or dusty.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the June report, the various particulate content such as PM 2.5, PM 10, ozone, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide are within the limits specified by the Pollution Control Board.

At a glance Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board operates eight ambient air quality monitoring stations in Chennai, located at Kathivakkam, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Anna Nagar, Adyar, Thiyagaraya Nagar, Kilpauk and Nungambakkam Real-time data can be obtained from www.aqi.in/in/dashboard/india/ tamil-nadu/Chennai; tnpcb.gov.in/aqidatachn.php airquality.cpcb.gov.in/

“We also have a hospital on the campus, and which makes monitoring air quality additionally meaningful. For instance, sapling plantation is a regular feature on the campus,” says Blessy, adding that the campus has an 1SO certification.

Focus on Gopalapuram

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Consulate General’s air pollution monitor covers the Gopalapurum area. The air quality data collected by the U.S. Mission in India is translated into actionable information by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) NowCast algorithm, says a note on the website.

This algorithm converts raw PM 2.5 readings into an air quality index (AQI) value that can help inform health-related decisions. The index is calculated based on data over a 3-12 hour period depending on the variability of particulate concentration, adds the note.

“The Consulate installed an air quality monitor for routine readings several years ago, which are publicly available and updated on the U.S. Mission to India’s website,” says a spokesperson of the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

While air quality monitoring can help increase environmental awareness among residents and make neighbourhoods more sustainable, not many organisations and institutions have invested in them.

Many environmental groups have been asking Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to ensure all industries in Ennore put up air quality monitors.

Early this year, The Hindu reported that residents of Ennore wanted to access the online continuous effluent/emission monitoring system maintained by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board as they found gaps in the monitoring of emissions from industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to C40 Knowledge Hub, low-cost sensing technologies and data analytics can identify areas of poor air quality that a sparse network of traditional monitors often miss. Pinpointing air pollution where people live, work and play can inform tailored interventions, more effective policies and, ultimately, lead to cleaner air.

A senior TNPCB official says the department has been mandating all power plants, cement mills and heavy industries to put up air quality monitoring stations. He notes that they do not want sensor-based data reading as it s not recognised by both TNPCB and Central Pollution Control Board.

“The method we follow is approved by the ministry. TNPCB has five stations in Chennai in addition to the three by CPCB. Erecting an individual station would cost crores of rupees whereas sensor technology is highly affordable. We do not give importance to such readings as the values would be haphazard,” says the official, adding, “They have to adopt the same methodology that we follow only then will they get correct readings.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.