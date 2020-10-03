‘Check rash driving on widened service lanes of Kodambakkam flyover’

03 October 2020 11:42 IST

With many old measures having failed to yield results, Greater Chennai Corporation is planning a new strategy

In July this year, Zone 10 of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) widened the service lanes of the Kodambakkam flyover to ease traffic movement. While widening the service lanes was indeed commendable, the exercise would have been complete if there had been in-built checks against rash driving and traffic violations.

GCC now plans to put safety measures in place.

It may be noted that a fatal accident occurred near the flyover a fortnight ago: A motorcyclist got killed when he drove on the wrong side of the widened lane. Residents point out that accidents happen with disturbing frequency on these service lanes since the COVID -19 lockdown restrictions were eased in September.

“In addition to the lanes being widened, concrete slabs have been placed for a distance of 20 feet along the ramp of the flyover to prevent motorists coming from the interior streets, from entering the flyover. However, this feature has not brought about the desired change. Motorists find ways to drive on the wrong side of the road. Hence, a median on the ramp of the flyover will be constructed to check wrong-way driving,” says a Corporation official.

Earlier, to check such violations, the traffic police installed CCTV cameras on the ramp of the flyover. Besides, steel barricades were placed from the ramp of the flyover towards the main road to prevent wrong-way driving. However, motorists drive a little further beyond the barricades and take a left turn to access the streets on both sides of the flyover.

Residents suggest that an adequate number of traffic police personnel have to be deployed near the flyover. At present, they are posted near Meenakshi College for Women, around 100 metres from the flyover. Motorists therefore find it easy to violate road safety rules.

The Kodambakkam flyover is busy for the following reasons: a railway station and a college are located nearby; it is part of a busy route for MTC buses; and it connects Nungambakkam and Anna Salai.

One-way traffic is maintained on the flyover’s service lanes. In Kodambakkam, the traffic arrangement being followed for many years is that motorists on Arcot Road heading towards Kodambakkam can use the service lane to reach Poonamallee High Main Road at Kilpauk via streets below the flyover and the Nelson Manickam Road junction.

On the other hand, motorists from residential localities below the flyover can use the other service lane towards Vadapalani via Arcot Road.

This traffic arrangement is aimed at easing traffic flow on the main road and preventing accidents on the service lanes.

However, many motorists from interior lanes below the flyover drive in the wrong direction to reach the carriageway of the flyover. Further, motorists on the flyover heading towards Vadapalani also jump lanes on the flyover to reach the service lane. All of these result in traffic chaos and accidents.