Check dam across Araniar extended to reduce impact of floods

About 20 villages to benefit from the ₹9.7-crore work taken at A. Reddypalayam

In an effort to mitigate the impact of floods, the Water Resources Department recently completed work on extending the length of the check dam across the Araniar at A. Reddypalayam near Minjur.

This is the 10th storage structure across the river that flows for 125 km before its confluence near Pazhaverkadu. Officials said the length of the check dam has been extended by 36 metres from its existing 100 metres and four vents have been provided to allow surplus water to flow out when there is flood in the river during monsoon.

Bunds on this portion of the river often breach and surrounding villages are affected by floods. During 2015, the river carried nearly 58,000 cusecs water and areas upstream were affected due to damages in the bund, officials said. Besides regulating flood water, vents would help clear silt deposits obstructing the free flow in the river. Flood protection walls have been built for a distance of 70 metres.

This check dam is located about 7 km upstream of the river’s confluence point. While a barrage is being constructed at Andarmadam at the downstream stretch of the river to prevent seawater ingress, officials said the groundwater quality improved after A. Reddypalayam check dam was built in 2012.

Improvement works had been taken up at a cost of ₹9.7 crore with funds from the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration. An additional 25 million cubic feet (mcft) of water could be stored and the flow in the river could be sustained till summer months.

Nearly 20 villages, including Siruvelur, Perumbedukuppam, A. Reddypalayam and Kumarasirulapakkam depend on the river for water. The project is expected to recharge groundwater level in the neighbouring areas, the officials added.