Cheating case booked against BJP functionaries

Personnel from the Pondy Bazaar police station have begun an investigation into a complaint lodged against two BJP functionaries, who allegedly cheated a businessman after receiving ₹50 lakh for getting a party ticket for his cousin to contest from Tiruvannamalai.

The complainant, Bhuvenesh Kumar, 57, of Arni, Tiruvannamalai, alleged that he was cheated by them after they received the amount for the allotment of a party ticket to his cousin. He said being a functionary himself, he became acquainted with the accused Vijayaraman and Ragothaman.

Ahead of the Assembly election, Mr. Bhuvenesh’s cousin Vasanthi applied to contest from Tiruvannamalai constituency.

The duo claimed they were influential, and were well acquainted with an Union Minister. They promised to get her the ticket and asked him to pay ₹50 lakh. But they failed and delayed in returning the payment, the complainant said.