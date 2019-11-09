Cheaper onions at Pannai Pasumai outlets

Minister for Cooperation Sellur Raju on Friday announced that onions can be purchased at cheaper prices at the Pannai Pasumai Nugarvor Kadai from Friday. The Minister said the price of onions had skyrocketed due to heavy downpour in areas from where it is sourced. A meeting was held on November 4 and 6 to provide the onions at cheaper prices. The sale of onions at ₹30 and ₹40 will be on from Friday.