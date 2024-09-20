ADVERTISEMENT

Charity golf tournament raises awareness on organ donation, education

Published - September 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. 

The Cosmo TNGF Golf Course in Chennai hosted a charity tournament organised by MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen on September 13. The event aimed at raising awareness of organ donation and supporting education of underprivileged children, attracting around 100 players, including two inspiring organ recipients — liver transplant recipient Amit Prasada and heart transplant recipient Karhun Nanda.

The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. Individual accolades went to Aniruda Srikanth for best gross score and Sriram Ananth for best net score.

Two organ donation advocates — Krisha Toshniwal and Sanika Bihani — were honored for their efforts in promoting awareness. The event received support from Apollo Hospitals, Chola MS, Globe Links, and TANKER Foundation. Speeches by MOHAN Foundation’s Sunil Shroff and Yash Palsani celebrated the contributions of participants and supporters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US