Charity golf tournament raises awareness on organ donation, education

The Cosmo TNGF Golf Course in Chennai hosted a charity tournament organised by MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen on September 13. The event aimed at raising awareness of organ donation and supporting education of underprivileged children, attracting around 100 players, including two inspiring organ recipients — liver transplant recipient Amit Prasada and heart transplant recipient Karhun Nanda.

The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. Individual accolades went to Aniruda Srikanth for best gross score and Sriram Ananth for best net score.

Two organ donation advocates — Krisha Toshniwal and Sanika Bihani — were honored for their efforts in promoting awareness. The event received support from Apollo Hospitals, Chola MS, Globe Links, and TANKER Foundation. Speeches by MOHAN Foundation’s Sunil Shroff and Yash Palsani celebrated the contributions of participants and supporters.