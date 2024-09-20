GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charity golf tournament raises awareness on organ donation, education

Published - September 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. 

The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. 

The Cosmo TNGF Golf Course in Chennai hosted a charity tournament organised by MOHAN Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen on September 13. The event aimed at raising awareness of organ donation and supporting education of underprivileged children, attracting around 100 players, including two inspiring organ recipients — liver transplant recipient Amit Prasada and heart transplant recipient Karhun Nanda.

The tournament featured a Four-Ball Better-Ball format, with S. Venkatesh and S. Stalin Joseph taking the top prize. Individual accolades went to Aniruda Srikanth for best gross score and Sriram Ananth for best net score.

Two organ donation advocates — Krisha Toshniwal and Sanika Bihani — were honored for their efforts in promoting awareness. The event received support from Apollo Hospitals, Chola MS, Globe Links, and TANKER Foundation. Speeches by MOHAN Foundation’s Sunil Shroff and Yash Palsani celebrated the contributions of participants and supporters.

Published - September 20, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.