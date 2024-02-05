Chariots Awards presented in Chennai

February 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 01:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chariots Awards 2024, annually presented by the Rotary Madras Southwest (RMSW), were given to eminent persons from various fields at a function here on Sunday.

Arvind Datar, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India, was the chief guest at the function.

A release by RMSW said the ‘For the Sake of Honour’ award was presented to D. Chandrasekhar, president of Madras Dyslexia Association; the ‘Vocational Excellence’ award was given to D. Vijayagopal Reddy, promoter and managing director of Vijay Garments; the ‘Lifetime of Professional Excellence’ award was presented to Lingam Gopal, who is part of the board of governors of Sankara Nethralaya; the ‘Youth Excellence in Sports’ award was given to skater Avikshit Vijay Viswanath; and the ‘Youth Excellence in Arts’ award was given to carnatic vocalist Srividhya Vasudevan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT