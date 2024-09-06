Chargesheet will soon be filed in Armstrong murder case, says Chennai Police Commissioner 

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun on Thursday said the investigation into BSP leader K. Armstrong’s murder was nearing completion.

On July 5, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. The Sembium police registered a case based on a complaint by his brother, and took up the investigation.

Immediately after the incident, Mr. Arun took over as the new Commissioner of Police. The investigation, which was entrusted to a special team of police, intensified. So far, at least 27 suspects, including Ponnai Balu, who is the brother of slain history-sheeter Arcot Suresh, and three women, were arrested.

Interacting with mediapersons, Mr. Arun said, “We are investigating the case methodically and in a professional manner. We are gathering all the evidence to make a strong case against the suspects. We have made 27 arrests, and three more suspects need to be arrested. They will soon be arrested. We may file a chargesheet next week in the case, specifying the role of each suspect.“

The Commissioner said the special team has also been conducting an investigation into the financial transactions of the suspects, adding that one of them, while serving prison term, had made certain financial dealings.

On the major initiatives he undertook since assuming office as the Commissioner, Mr. Arun said rowdyism in the city was brought under control and a special intelligence team was formed to keep crimes under check. So far, over 150 criminals were detained under the Goondas Act. The Commissioner said that he has formed a special team to clamp down on drug trafficking.

Mr. Arun said the snatching of mobile phones is a serious offence.

Earlier in the day, he held a special grievance redress meeting with police personnel. A total of 263 petitions were received.