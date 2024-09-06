GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chargesheet will soon be filed in Armstrong murder case, says Chennai Police Commissioner 

Published - September 06, 2024 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman
A. Arun

A. Arun

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun on Thursday said the investigation into BSP leader K. Armstrong’s murder was nearing completion.

On July 5, BSP leader Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on Venugopalaswamy Street in Perambur. The Sembium police registered a case based on a complaint by his brother, and took up the investigation.

Immediately after the incident, Mr. Arun took over as the new Commissioner of Police. The investigation, which was entrusted to a special team of police, intensified. So far, at least 27 suspects, including Ponnai Balu, who is the brother of slain history-sheeter Arcot Suresh, and three women, were arrested.

Interacting with mediapersons, Mr. Arun said, “We are investigating the case methodically and in a professional manner. We are gathering all the evidence to make a strong case against the suspects. We have made 27 arrests, and three more suspects need to be arrested. They will soon be arrested. We may file a chargesheet next week in the case, specifying the role of each suspect.“

The Commissioner said the special team has also been conducting an investigation into the financial transactions of the suspects, adding that one of them, while serving prison term, had made certain financial dealings.

On the major initiatives he undertook since assuming office as the Commissioner, Mr. Arun said rowdyism in the city was brought under control and a special intelligence team was formed to keep crimes under check. So far, over 150 criminals were detained under the Goondas Act. The Commissioner said that he has formed a special team to clamp down on drug trafficking.

Mr. Arun said the snatching of mobile phones is a serious offence.

Earlier in the day, he held a special grievance redress meeting with police personnel. A total of 263 petitions were received.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:31 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.