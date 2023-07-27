Chargesheet filed against suspended faculty of Kalakshetra Foundation 

July 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The All Women Police, Adyar, on Thursday filed a chargesheet against Haripadman, a suspended professor of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts under the Kalakshetra Foundation. Haripadman was arrested recently on a complaint of sexual harassment and later released on bail.

On March 30, the sprawling campus witnessed spontaneous protests from students, mostly women, demanding action against Haripadman and three others by levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment on the campus. The students continued their agitation beyond the odd hours.

All Women Police, Adyar, registered a case following a complaint from a student who studied between 2015 and 2019 and discontinued her studies because of harassment. After two days, he was arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody. He was enlarged on bail by a court in the first week of June.

After completing investigation, police have now filed a final investigation report/chargesheet before a metropolitan magistrate court in Saidapet. The chargesheet alleged that Haripadman had committed offences under Sections 354-A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

A senior police officer said: “We have completed our investigation in the case and filed the final report/chargesheet, which is more than 150 pages, in the court. We have added evidence and witnesses that we have collected in the course of investigation.”