Chargesheet filed against Siva Shankar Baba, 3 others

Siva Shankar Baba was arrested in June for assaulting minors.

CHENNAI

15 August 2021 01:30 IST

40 witnesses have been cited in it

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Siva Shankar Baba and three school teachers in a Chengalpattu court in connection with the assault on minor girls.

In June, he was arrested by the CB-CID on charges of sexually assaulting girls of a residential school he founded on the city’s outskirts.

The arrest was followed by the registration of three cases at the Mamallapuram all-women police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, following complaints from alumni of the school. The Child Welfare Committee also initiated action against him.

Later, the CB-CID took up investigation of the case.

On Saturday, the CB-CID filed the chargesheet in the Mahila Court, Chengalpattu, and 40 witnesses were cited in it.

Along with Baba, three women teachers Bharathi, Sushmita and Deepa were named as accused for abetting the crime, the police sources said.