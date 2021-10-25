Chargesheet filed against former AIADMK Minister in rape case

A Malaysian-Indian woman, who is also a Tamil actor, had lodged a complaint with the Chennai police against former Minister M. Manikandan, in May this year

The All Women Police, Adyar, on Monday, filed a chargesheet against former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan for allegedly raping a Malaysian-Indian woman, causing a miscarriage and criminally intimidating her.

On May 29, the woman, who is also a Tamil actor and has been living in Besant Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the city police against the former minister for cheating her, after having a relationship with her for five years. She alleged that he had promised to marry her and impregnated her, only to abandon her later. She also alleged that he had threatened her and her family members in Malaysia when she insisted that he should marry her.

The Adyar All Women Police booked the former Minister under different Sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and under sections of the IT Act.

In June, Mr. Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru by a special team of police.

After completing the investigation, the investigation officer has filed the final chargesheet at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet. Among other charges, rape, wrongful confinement and wrongful restraint were added in the chargesheet.