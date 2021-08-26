Chargesheet against sports coach filed

He was arrested in May for sexual harassment

All Women Police, Flower Bazaar station, have filed a chargesheet against P. Nagarajan, 59 and coach of a sports academy, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting girls whom he trained for athletic events.

Nagarajan was arrested in May under five sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) following a complaint from a 19-year-old girl. She was trained by him between 2013 and 2020 at Pachiyappa’s School Grounds in Broadway. Subsequently, seven girls had accused the coach of abusing them over the years, when they were minors.

Wrapping up the probe, the investigation officer filed the chargesheet and related documents containing 250 pages in a special court inside the High Court premises on Monday. It has statements of the victims who were allegedly abused by the coach. The chargesheet has statements from witnesses and other evidence, said the police sources.