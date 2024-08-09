Charges framed against Senthilbalaji, trial set to commence on August 16

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli on Thursday framed charges against former Minister and jailed DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji in the alleged money laundering case booked against him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

After the framing of charges, the judge ordered that summons be issued to three witnesses and adjourned the case to August 16 for commencement of trial.

Mr. Senthilbalaji has been in prison for over a year since his arrest in the case last year. He was booked by the ED in 2021 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following three cases filed by the Central Crime Branch of Chennai City Police. He, among others, had allegedly received money from aspirants and promised them jobs in transport corporations when he was the Transport Minister in the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government in 2014.

The case took a new turn two years ago after the Supreme Court allowed the ED to proceed with the investigation. After searching the residences and official premises of Mr. Senthilbalaji, the ED sleuths arrested him at his official bungalow on June 14, 2023. Soon after, he complained of chest pain and was admitted to a hospital where he underwent a heart surgery. After being discharged, he was lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison.

Last August, Mr. Senthilbalaji was charge-sheeted by the ED.

On Thursday, he was produced before the Principal Sessions Court amid tight security. Ms. Alli read out the charges against Mr. Senthilbalaji. When asked if he was pleading guilty, he said no.

The judge further read out the prosecution case, including the transactions related to the alleged recruitment scam, the receipt of cash for jobs, the deposits made in banks, and the purchase of properties. The judge said that according to the prosecution, the accused had generated proceeds of crime and knowingly collected them. This amounted to offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, she added.

Denying the charges, Mr. Senthilbalaji said: “I am innocent and did not commit any offence. This case was foisted against me due to political vendetta.” He further said that he wanted to cross-examine the witnesses. However, the judge said she could not record his statements in the framing of charges proceedings, and extended his remand till August 16.

