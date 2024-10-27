Chargebee Chennai Runs 2024 raises funds for schools in rural areas

The Chargebee Chennai Runs 2024, organised by Madras Round Table 1 (MRT1), was held at Olcott School in Besant Nagar on Sunday.

Marking its third annual fundraising edition, the event saw nearly 10,000 participants competing in the 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km categories. “The funds raised from this run will be directed toward improving the educational infrastructure of schools in rural areas in Tiruvallur district and across Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with Bhoomika Trust,” said Varun Acharya, the spokesperson and chairman of MRT1.

“We came across schools in rural areas lacking higher education units and classes happening in storage rooms. This charity marathon is dedicated to supporting such a vital cause,” he adds. The 3-km run was flagged off by film director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, with Chargebee serving as the title sponsor for the event.