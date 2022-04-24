Charge sheet filed against Vellore gang-rape suspects

A 496-page charge sheet has been filed by the North Police in Vellore against the four suspects in the gang-rape of a woman doctor here a month ago.

The charge sheet, based on evidence and the accounts of eyewitnesses, was filed on Saturday on the instruction of Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan to ensure a speedy trial in the case.

On April 15, the four suspects were also booked under the Goondas Act after Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian signed the order on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police.

The suspects — R. Parthiban, R. Bharath, E. Santhosh Kumar and V. Manikandan — belong to Sathuvachari. They have been lodged at the Central Prison, Vellore, since they were arrested a month ago.