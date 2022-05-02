Charak Shapath administered due to lack of guidelines from State govt., says doctors’ body

‘There were no circulars or instructions prohibiting the oath’s usage’

‘There were no circulars or instructions prohibiting the oath’s usage’

With no instructions from the State government or the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on conduct of the white coat ceremony as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, medical students had taken the oath in some colleges, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) said on Monday.

Deans of a majority of private and government medical colleges had followed the NMC’s circular and made students take the Charak Shapath, it said in a letter to the Chief Minister. In the letter, the association’s president K. Senthil and general secretary N. Ravishankar said the TNGDA had registered its opposition immediately after the NMC brought in the Charak Shapath oath.

Referring to an online meeting held on February 7 by Aruna Vanikar of The Undergraduate Medical Education Board, the association said deans of all medical colleges were advised to conduct “white coat ceremony” for first year students from this year. Till now, no such ceremony was held in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, the association pointed out.

The NMC, in its circular, advised all deans to conduct the ceremony for first year students and make them take the Charak Shapath oath. Though many deans, doctors and the association had a different opinion on the circular, majority of private and government medical colleges deans had followed it and conducted the ceremony and made the students take the oath as there were no circular or instructions [against it] from the Tamil Nadu or the Central governments.

The association said in Madurai Medical College, the dean and other officials did not harbour any ulterior motives. They appealed to the Chief Minister to reinstate A. Rathinavel, who was relieved from the post of dean and kept on the waiting list.